LaGrange County police arrest man on meth charges

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A man was arrested on meth charges after police say he was involved in a crash.

On Sunday, Dec. 18, police were called to the area of 1000 West and 100 South on reports of a car crash. When LaGrange County Deputies arrived, they found Robert P. Daggs trying to free a stuck Ford mini van, according to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department.

While police were investigating the crash, they realized the license plate on the vehicle was fake. Officers then found precursors, meth, hypodermic needles and paraphernalia, according to police.

Daggs was sent to the LaGrange County Jail. He was arrested and preliminary charged with possession of meth.