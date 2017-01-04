Kroger hosting job fair in Fort Wayne, filling 100 positions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Kroger is looking to fill over 100 positions and in order to do so, Kroger’s Central Division is hosting a job fair in Fort Wayne.

They are looking to hire associates for the following positions at the new Saint Joe Center Marketplace and existing Dupont Road and Coventry Lane Marketplace stores: E-Commerce Selectors and Attendants, Bistro Clerks, Meat Cutters/Clerks, Cashiers, Utility Clerks, Overnight Clerks, and more.

Date: Wednesday, January 4th

Time: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Location: Kroger Hiring Center – 4120 N. Clinton St. Fort Wayne, IN 46805

For more information visit jobs.kroger.com then enter the zip code for your community.