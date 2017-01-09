KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two more people have been arrested in connection to an extensive crime spree that spanned into five Indiana counties and two Michigan counties.

Tyson DeWayne Matthews, 27, of Winamac was arrested on Friday and was preliminary charged with forgery and theft.

James Walton Matthews, 46, of Medaryville was arrested on Saturday and was preliminary charged with auto theft.

Last week, two other men were arrested in connected to the crime spree.

Police say the suspects are part of a large-scale theft ring. The ring is accused of committing crimes in Noble, Steuben, Starke, Pulaski and two Michigan counties.

Officers found two side-by-side UTV’s, eight ATV’s, six trailers, snowmobiles, go-carts, golf carts, motor-cross motorcycles and mini-bikes, according to police.