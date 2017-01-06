Kosciusko County police arrest 2 accused of multiple thefts

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two people were arrested after police say they were part of an extensive crime spree that spanned into five Indiana counties and two Michigan counties.

Frank Bailey, III, 41, North Webster, and Michael Nicholas Watson, 27, Leesburg, were arrested Thursday and preliminary charged with theft, burglary and auto theft, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.

Bailey was also charged with operating a vehicle while never license. He is being held in Kosciusko County Jail on a $15,710 bond.

Watson is being held on a proprietorial hold with no bond.

Police say the two suspects are part of a large-scale theft ring, which potentially involves four other suspects. The ring is accused of committing crimes in Noble, Steuben, Starke, Pulaski and two Michigan counties.

Officers found two side-by-side UTV’s, eight ATV’s, six trailers, snowmobiles, go-carts, golf carts, motor-cross motorcycles and mini-bikes, according to police.

Detectives say that additional arrests may be made and it’s still under investigation.