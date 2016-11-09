Judge to hear bid to block Indiana abortion ultrasound rule

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): A federal judge is set to hear arguments in Planned Parenthood’s bid to block a new Indiana mandate that women undergo an ultrasound at least 18 hours before having an abortion.

The judge in Indianapolis will hear arguments Thursday from attorneys for Planned Parenthood, who are seeking a preliminary injunction blocking the mandate, and attorneys for the state, who oppose that move.

Planned Parenthood of Kentucky and Indiana sued the state after the mandate took effect July 1, saying it’s unconstitutional and will prevent some women from getting abortions.

The requirement that women undergo ultrasounds at least 18 hours before an abortion replaces Indiana’s previous requirement that women get an ultrasound before having an abortion. That mandate did not specify when that ultrasound had to occur.