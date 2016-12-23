INDOT offers holiday driving tips

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Many Hoosiers are planning to hit the roadways this week for the holidays and Indiana Department of Transportation is offering tips to keep drivers safe.

While it looks like it will heat up in time for Christmas, it’s still important to drive safely with busy roads.

“The first thing we advise motorist to monitor the weather forecast and check the road conditions in advance of their trip,” INDOT Spokesperson Nichole Hacha-Thomas said. “That is obviously something they can do online at INDOT.carsprogram.org.”

If motorist are driving out of state, Thomas said to check the weather of the states they are driving through and to.

She also said drivers should always have at least a half tank of gas, everyone should always wear a seat belt, have an emergency car kit, drive for the weather conditions and to leave earlier than needed.