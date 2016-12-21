Indiana’s governor-elect names finance team

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Indiana Gov.-elect Eric Holcomb has announced a finance team including an incoming state budget director and revenue commissioner.

Holcomb detailed his picks in a Tuesday news release. New members of the finance team will be in place on Jan. 9. That’s when Holcomb will succeed Gov. Mike Pence, who’ll become the vice president later in January.

Indiana’s budget director will be Jason Dudich, whose previous jobs include chief of staff to former Indianapolis Mayor Gregory Ballard and working in the private sector.

Adam Krupp will be commissioner of the Department of Revenue. He’s served as general counsel to the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles and Pence.

Dan Huge will continue serving as director of the Indiana Finance Authority. He was appointed by Pence last year.