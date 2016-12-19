INDIANAPOLIS (AP): Indiana’s eleven representatives to the Electoral College formally have cast their votes to make Republican Donald Trump president.

The Monday morning vote at the Indiana Statehouse was unanimous. The slate was comprised entirely of Republicans because Trump won Indiana in the November general election.

Anti-Trump activists gathered outside the Indiana House chamber where electors met and jeered proceedings. Trump won a majority of Electoral College votes in the national election, but lost the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton.

None of the electors designated during Trump’s Indiana victory were expected to buck the party in Vice President-elect Mike Pence’s home state.

Members of the media observed the vote. Republicans had ticketed the event and dozens of supporters were in the House chamber to watch the vote.

