Indianapolis Children’s Museum just misses attendance record

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis says it had more visitors during 2016 than in all but one year of its history.

Museum officials say nearly 1.27 million people visited the 91-year-old museum during 2016. The only year with higher attendance was in 2009, when a special exhibit on Egypt’s King Tutankhamun helped draw about 1.31 million visitors.

The museum credits some of the 2016 attendance boost to the opening of its new Beyond Spaceship Earth and Dow AgroSciences ScienceWorks exhibits.

The museum just north of downtown Indianapolis is building a $35 million outdoor sports and activity zone that’s scheduled to open in 2018.