Indiana State Fire Marshal offers tips for lighting fireworks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you plan on ringing in the New Year with fireworks, the Indiana State Fire Marshal wants to offer some tips.
State Fire Marshal Jim Greeson said fireworks can be dangerous and only sober adults should handle them. Children shouldn’t light fireworks without adult supervision and young children shouldn’t handle fireworks at all.
The Indiana State Fire Marshal offered the additional tips below.
- “Use a clear, open area and keep the audience a safe distance from the ignition site.
- Do not attempt to make or alter any fireworks device.
- Only purchase and light 1.4G consumer fireworks. Examples include bottle rockets, Roman candles and fire crackers. Packaging should read 1.4G.
- Only light one firework item at a time and never attempt to re-light or fix a “dud” firework.
- Have a fire extinguisher or water supply, such as a hose or bucket of water nearby.
- Use extreme caution when lighting fireworks in the wind. Ignition sites should be positioned so the wind moves smoke and other fireworks materials away from spectators.
- Never drink alcoholic beverages or smoke while handling fireworks.
- Never aim, point or throw fireworks at another person.
- Sparklers are often thought of as more tame fireworks, but they burn at extremely hot temperatures; from 1200 to 1800 degrees Fahrenheit.”