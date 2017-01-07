INDIANA (WOWO): Don’t give up on your New Year’s resolutions just yet.

The Indiana Department of Health wants to remind Hoosiers the benefits of being active and it’s easier to meet goals during the winter than they might think.

“Physical activity is any bodily movement that expends energy,” ISDH Wellness and Physical Activity Coordinator Lindsey Bouza said. “You burn calories doing actives not often though as exercise, such as vacuuming, playing with your kids and standing up frequently at your desk.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends adults get 150 minutes of activity a week. Physical activity can lower the risk of diabetes, heart disease, stoke, some cancers and depression.

If you are working out outside, you should follow the tips below.

Check the forecast before going outside.

Get indoors if you experience numbness or loss of feeling.

Dress in layers.

Use caution when shoveling snow.

To learn more about the CDC’s recommendations, visit its website.