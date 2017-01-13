Indiana Sen. Donnelly says he’ll “push” Trump on factory jobs

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly says he’ll push President-elect Donald Trump to follow through on his campaign pledges and take action to retain American manufacturing jobs.

Donnelly was joined at a Friday news conference by workers from three Indiana plants where jobs are set to be shipped out of the country, including the Carrier Corp. factory in Indianapolis where Trump intervened to stem some job losses.

Donnelly says he wants to work as a team with Trump to prevent the outsourcing of work, saying he’s received no assurances of support from the incoming Trump officials, but adds he’ll be talking with them on a constant basis.

The senator plans to introduce legislation aimed at limiting federal contracts and tax breaks for companies that send jobs out of the country, as well as offering tax incentives for companies moving back to the U.S.