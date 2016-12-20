Indiana had record-tying low of 115 workplace deaths in 2015

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ State labor officials say Indiana had a record-tying low of 115 workplace deaths in 2015.

The Indiana Department of Labor’s preliminary workplace fatality report says last year’s workplace deaths are equal to the number recorded in 2012.

The state agency says 2012 and now 2015 have the lowest number of workplace deaths since the annual report was introduced in 1992.

State labor Commissioner Rick Ruble says that while Indiana’s employers have made progress cutting workplace deaths “115 families still lost a loved one.”

He says the state’s employers need to continue their efforts to reduce on-the-job fatalities.

Men accounted for 90 percent of last year’s workplace fatalities. Officials say nearly half of the workplace deaths recorded in 2015 resulted from a transportation-related accident.