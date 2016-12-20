Indiana man among Obama’s granted clemencies nationwide

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP): President Barack Obama has shortened the sentence of an Indiana man convicted of a federal drug crime.

Nationwide, Obama pardoned 78 people and shortened the sentence of 153 others. It’s the most number of individual clemencies in a single day by any president.

Albert Wilborn of Michigan City was sentenced to over 17 years in prison in 2009. He would have been released in 2026. He’ll now be released in December 2018 and will have to enroll in residential drug treatment.

Obama has been granting commutations at rapid-fire pace in his final months in office, but he’s focused primarily on shortening sentences rather than pardons.

Pardons amount to forgiveness of a crime that removes restrictions on the right to vote and lessens the conviction stigma.