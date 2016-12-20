Indiana lawmakers recommend more taxes, tolls, and fees for road improvements

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Recommendations to pay for road improvements in Indiana include increasing gas taxes, tolls and a vehicle fee.

Republican state Rep. Tim Brown of Crawfordsville and Republican state Sen. Luke Kenley of Noblesville on Monday announced the recommendations of the task force they co-chair. The panel was created as part of a two-year road funding plan passed earlier this year. Members were tasked with finding new revenue to pay for the state’s transportation infrastructure.

Kenley and Brown said in a statement that the options announced Monday “will be carefully debated and scrutinized” when the legislative session starts next month.

Kenley says he’s confident lawmakers will find a “fiscally responsible plan” to pay for Indiana roads.

Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma says the road funding plan is a “top priority.”