ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Michigan Power officials released the following statement in regards to power being restored to customers:

I&M has restored power to more than two-thirds of customers who lost service Tuesday night as a result of high winds throughout I&M’s Indiana and Michigan service territory.

Winds blew limbs, branches and trees into power lines in southwest Michigan, north-central Indiana, northeast Indiana and east central Indiana, damaging poles and cross-arms. About 12,000 customers lost service as a result. By 11 a.m. today, service had been restored to all but about 4,000 customers.

A full complement of I&M and contractor crews are working to restore power. I&M expects to restore service to all of our Indiana customers by late Wednesday and all of our Michigan customers by noon Thursday.

Specific estimated restoration times are:

INDIANA

South Bend/Elkhart area: 11 p.m. today

Muncie/Marion area: 11 p.m. today

Fort Wayne area: 6 p.m. today

MICHIGAN

Three Rivers area 11:59 p.m. tonight

Benton Harbor area: Noon Thursday

Buchanan area: Noon Thursday

As of 11 a.m., the approximate number of customers still without service:

INDIANA

Allen County 100

Delaware County 100

Elkhart County 400

Grant County 500

Jay County 100

LaPorte County 100

Madison County 100

St. Joseph County 400

MICHIGAN

Benton Harbor area: 800

Buchanan area: 850

Three Rivers area: 475