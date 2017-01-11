ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Michigan Power officials released the following statement in regards to power being restored to customers:
I&M has restored power to more than two-thirds of customers who lost service Tuesday night as a result of high winds throughout I&M’s Indiana and Michigan service territory.
Winds blew limbs, branches and trees into power lines in southwest Michigan, north-central Indiana, northeast Indiana and east central Indiana, damaging poles and cross-arms. About 12,000 customers lost service as a result. By 11 a.m. today, service had been restored to all but about 4,000 customers.
A full complement of I&M and contractor crews are working to restore power. I&M expects to restore service to all of our Indiana customers by late Wednesday and all of our Michigan customers by noon Thursday.
Specific estimated restoration times are:
INDIANA
South Bend/Elkhart area: 11 p.m. today
Muncie/Marion area: 11 p.m. today
Fort Wayne area: 6 p.m. today
MICHIGAN
Three Rivers area 11:59 p.m. tonight
Benton Harbor area: Noon Thursday
Buchanan area: Noon Thursday
As of 11 a.m., the approximate number of customers still without service:
INDIANA
Allen County 100
Delaware County 100
Elkhart County 400
Grant County 500
Jay County 100
LaPorte County 100
Madison County 100
St. Joseph County 400
MICHIGAN
Benton Harbor area: 800
Buchanan area: 850
Three Rivers area: 475