I&M has restored power to more than two-thirds of customers

By Kayla Blakeslee -
(Photo Supplied/Indiana Michigan Power)

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Michigan Power officials released the following statement in regards to power being restored to customers: 

I&M has restored power to more than two-thirds of customers who lost service Tuesday night as a result of high winds throughout I&M’s Indiana and Michigan service territory.

Winds blew limbs, branches and trees into power lines in southwest Michigan, north-central Indiana, northeast Indiana and east central Indiana, damaging poles and cross-arms. About 12,000 customers lost service as a result. By 11 a.m. today, service had been restored to all but about 4,000 customers.

A full complement of I&M and contractor crews are working to restore power. I&M expects to restore service to all of our Indiana customers by late Wednesday and all of our Michigan customers by noon Thursday.

Specific estimated restoration times are:

INDIANA

South Bend/Elkhart area:             11 p.m. today

Muncie/Marion area:                     11 p.m. today

Fort Wayne area:                             6 p.m. today

 

MICHIGAN

Three Rivers area                              11:59 p.m. tonight

Benton Harbor area:                          Noon Thursday

Buchanan area:                                 Noon Thursday

 

As of 11 a.m., the approximate number of customers still without service:

INDIANA

 

Allen County                             100

Delaware County                      100

Elkhart County                         400

Grant County                           500

Jay County                              100

LaPorte County                        100

Madison County                       100

St. Joseph County                    400

 

MICHIGAN

Benton Harbor area:                  800

Buchanan area:                         850

Three Rivers area:                     475

 

 

