Hundreds receive backpacks during Backpacks for Hope in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): More than 700 people were handed a backpack full of essential items on Friday.

During the Backpacks of Hope event, more than 700 backpacks were handed out to homeless people at the Rescue Mission on Friday. The backpacks were filled with essential items including hats, blankets, food and hygiene items, according to our news partners at ABC21.

This is the fifth year for the distribution in Fort Wayne. Shelley Septer created the event after her son died. She said her son spent a lot of time with the homeless.