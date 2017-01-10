Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies recalled

(WOWO): Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies are being recalled.

Hostess Brands, LLC is voluntarily recalling the Twinkies because of a recall by the Blommer Chocolate Company. Blommer Chocolate Company confectionary coating was used on the treats, according to the FDA.

The confectionary coating contains milk powder ingredients were recalled because of a concern of Salmonella contamination.

No illnesses have been reported yet.

The recall only applies to the White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies (UPC 888109111571).