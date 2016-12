Holiday shipping deadlines for 2016

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): If you still need to send holiday packages in the mail, you have a few days left to make sure they arrive by Dec. 25.

FOX NEWS Tech has complied the following list, to ensure your gifts arrive on time:

FedEx – For shipping within the U.S.:

20: Last day to ship via FedEx Express Saver

21: Last day to ship via FedEx 2Day and FedEx 2Day A.M.

22: Last day to ship via FedEx Standard Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight, and FedEx First Overnight

23: Last day to ship via FedEx SameDay City (standard)

25: Last day to ship via FedEx SameDay City (Priority) and FedEx SameDay

UPS – For shipping within the U.S.:

19: Last day to ship UPS 3 Day Select (for delivery on Friday Dec. 23)

21: Last day to ship via UPS 2nd Day Air (for delivery on Friday Dec. 23)

22: Last day to ship via UPS 2nd Day Air (must use Saturday Delivery option for packages to be delivered before Christmas Day) and UPS Next Day Air (for delivery by Friday Dec. 23)

23: Last day to ship via UPS Next Day Air (must use Saturday Delivery option for packages to be delivered before Christmas Day)

U.S. Postal Service – For mail and package shipping within the U.S.: