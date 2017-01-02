Holcomb taps Allen County Auditor for state post

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County Auditor Tera Klutz will soon be Auditor of the entire state of Indiana.

The Journal Gazette reports that Governor-Elect Eric Holcomb has chosen Klutz to replace current Auditor Suzanne Crouch, who will become Indiana’s Lieutenant Governor.

Klutz was first elected to the Allen County post in 2010, and then re-elected in 2014. A caucus will be held to fill the vacancy her appointment leaves behind.

State officials will be sworn in on January 9th in Indianapolis.