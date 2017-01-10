High winds causing power outages

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Heavy winds are causing power outages across the entire listening area.

According to I&M, about 6,000 scattered outages have been reported as of 7:35 p.m. As of 10:30 p.m. their maps show that Allen County has about 31 open cases, affecting 578 customers.

Around 6,000 scattered outages across Indiana and Michigan. Check your address on our outage map at https://t.co/4zVmHk8JmE. — I&M (@IN_MI_Power) January 11, 2017

To get a full update of outages, visit the I&M Outage Map.

The outages look to be scattered across the city with a large concentration St. Joe Rd. and St. Joe Center Rd. north of Ivy Tech. Another larger outage is reported north of Schlatter Rd. near Leo Rd.

Areas around Marion, Muncie and Elkhart in Indiana, and St. Joseph in Michigan have the most reported outages in the region as of 10:30 p.m.

