Headwaters Park ice rink celebrates 300,000th visitor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The 300,000th person visited the Headwaters park ice skating rink on Monday.

At about 1:45 p.m. Monday, Kelly Wonderly was the 300,000th visitor at the skating rink, which opened in November 2003, according to the Journal Gazette.

Wonderly went to the rink with her two children and received a gift basket full of candy, cookies, hot chocolate and a season pass to the skating rink.

In the past, the rink has also acknowledged the 100,000th, 200,000th and 250,000th skaters.

Each year the rink has about 20,000 to 25,000 skaters and spectators.

Prices are $3 for children 13 and under and $5 for children 14 and over and adults. There is a $2 charge to rent skates, or skaters can bring their own.

