Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly is accepting nominations for Forty Under 40

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Do you know someone who is under 40 and is making a big difference in the community?

Fort Wayne Business Weekly is honoring 40 individuals who are younger than 40 and make a difference in northeast Indiana both on the job and in the community.

“Anyone who knows anyone who supports their weight in gold, and is under 40-years-old whether it’s in the office or just in the community doing great things,” Lucretia Cardenas with Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly said. “They need to go and nominate these individuals.”

Individuals can be nominated online at Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly’s website. A panel of judges will then choose the final 40.

Each person chosen will be honored with an award at an elegant dinner and will be featured in the Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly on March 24.

The Forty Under 40 Awards Dinner will be 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 23 at the Allen County Memorial Coliseum.