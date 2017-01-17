Grant County Sheriff’s Department needs your help solving break-in

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a break-in of a garage located in the 2900 Block of County Road 412 South.

Officers say a white man, wearing a gray hoodie, green army style jacket, a black sock cap, black gloves, and light colored pants, broke into the garage around 11:00 a.m., on Jan. 13.

Officers are asking that if you know anything about this, or recognize the man in the photograph, to call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-T.I.P.S that’s 765-662-8477.

Crime Stoppers pays up to a $1,000.00 cash reward for information that results in the arrest or indictment of persons who commit felony crimes.