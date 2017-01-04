Grant County Crime Stoppers search for wanted sex offender

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information about a wanted sex offender.

James Wheeler Jr., 26, is wanted out of Grant County for failure to register as a sex offender and three warrants for probation violation, according to Grant County Crime Stoppers.

Police say James is a white man, is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information about his whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477.