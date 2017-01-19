FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A GoFundMe account has been created for the man killed in a Wednesday morning crash on Interstate 69. He pulled over to change a tire along the interstate around 10:30 a.m., and that’s when he was hit and killed by a pickup truck on northbound I-69 just north of the Illinois Road exit.

RELATED: One dead in I-69 crash

Officers with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department say two lanes of the interstate had to be closed while crews cleared the area. Meantime, a GoFundMe account has been established to help with funeral costs and a memorial.

You can find a link to the fundraising page here.