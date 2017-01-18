FWPD looking for pharmacy robbery suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for your help tracking down a robbery suspect who threatened to blow up a Fort Wayne pharmacy.

Police say a white man walked into the Walgreens on Bluffton Road on January 10th, went into the store’s restroom, came out with a red bandanna over his face, and handed a pharmacist a note demanding what police call “certain prescription narcotics” or else he’d blow up the store.

The pharmacist handed him several bottles of pills, which he grabbed and ran out of the front of the store.

Surveillance video showed the man wasn’t wearing gloves and touched the counter several times, so police have since collected fingerprints from the scene, but need the public’s help identifying him.