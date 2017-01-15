Graduation rates nearly 90% for FWCS

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): High school graduation rates in and around Fort Wayne are hovering around at least a 90% average.

The News Sentinel reports that the highest 2016 graduation rates were held by both Northwest Allen County Schools and Southwest Allen County Schools at nearly 97% each, although both districts also have the fewest number of seniors to count.

Fort Wayne Community Schools had the lowest graduation rate of 89%, while East Allen County Schools finished at nearly 92%.

Blackhawk Christian High School had a 100% graduation rate.

