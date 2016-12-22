Four hurt in US 30 crash

VAN WERT, Ohio (WOWO): Four people, including a 6-year-old child, were injured in a crash on US 30 Westbound in Van Wert County today.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at 10:26am when an eastbound 2007 Chrysler driven by 87-year-old Betty Wyandt of Van Wert collided with a westbound 2007 Chevy driven by 54-year-old Margaret Lyons of Payne in the intersection with Convoy Road.

Each had one passenger in their vehicle; the 6-year-old was in Lyons’ car.

Police say seat belts were in use at the time of the crash, but the child was not properly restrained in a booster seat.

The crash remains under investigation.