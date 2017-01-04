Fort Wayne woman gets 1 year in prison, plus probation, for incest and neglect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman will spend a year in prison after being charged with trying to get her own daughter pregnant using a turkey baster.

The woman, convicted of incest and neglect of a dependent, will also serve one-and-a-half years on probation, be fined $100, have to undergo psychiatric evaluation, and must not have contact with her daughter, according to the Journal Gazette.

Court documents say the woman used the baster on her daughter after having a conversation with her, asking if she would like to act as a surrogate for her mother and stepfather.

The mother is not being identified due to an effort to protect her daughter’s identity.