Fort Wayne Rotary Club donates $200K fountain to Riverfront Project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne riverfront development project will be getting a boost from the city’s Rotary Club.

The News-Sentinel reports the club will be donating $200,000 to build a water jet fountain on the project’s south plaza. Club President Candace Schuler says the decision to do so was based on an “overwhelming consensus” among club members.

The fountain will be placed just to the east of the Compass Pavilion portion of the project, and will be designed to allow kids to play in the water when the weather’s hot.

Construction should begin in August.