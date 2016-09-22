Fort Wayne releases neighborhood leaf pick-up program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s officially fall in the Fort and that means it’s time to put the city’s annual leaf pick-up program on your calendar.

The City Street Department will again conduct two cycles of leaf collection in each neighborhood. Leaf collection will begin on October 17, in the South area. Crews will then move to the North, for the week of October 24, and then to Central Fort Wayne the week of October 31.

A second round of leaf pick-up will follow – with all collection scheduled to be finished on December 2.

To help make leaf pick-ups run as smoothly as possible, have your leaves raked to the park strip or curb and ready for pick-up on the first day of your scheduled week.

Remember, burning leaves within Fort Wayne limits is a violation and you will be fined.

The following is the overall schedule released by the Fort Wayne officials:

OVERALL SCHEDULE

CENTRAL SOUTH NORTH

Oct. 31-Nov.4 Oct. 17-21 Oct. 24-28

Nov. 28-Dec. 2 Nov. 7-11 Nov. 14-18

The shortened week of Thanksgiving, November 21-25, will be a catch-up week, if needed. There will be no leaf collection on Friday November 11 due to the Veterans Day holiday.

Leaf Pickup Map 2016 by Saige Driver on Scribd