Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission asks for proposals for property

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission wants a downtown property to be developed.

The commission is requesting proposals to develop a property at the northwest corner of Main and Harrison Streets, according to the Redevelopment Commission.

“Downtown revitalization is in full swing, and developers are looking for investment opportunities,” said Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission Executive Director Nancy Townsend. “By offering this prime location, we hope to get the property back on the tax rolls and contribute to the growth and excitement in downtown Fort Wayne.”

The Redevelopment Commission plans to accept proposals that will further position Fort Wayne as a destination where “families and business want to live, work and play.”