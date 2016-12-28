Fort Wayne police warn residents about theft suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are warning Fort Wayne residents about a theft suspect.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says a black man has been approaching people and asks to use their phone, has been locked out of his house or is looking for his grandmother’s home.

If he’s allowed inside a home, he’ll ask for a glass of water and to use a bathroom. Then he’ll look for purses, wallets, cell phones and credit cards to steal.

Police say he is in his 20’s, has short hair and is between 5 feet 10 inches and six feet tall.

If he tries to gain entry into your home, call police.