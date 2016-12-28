Fort Wayne police: New Year’s Eve celebratory gunfire is illegal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you shoot a gun celebrating the start of the new year, you could be arrested.

The Fort Wayne Police Department wants everyone to be safe this New Year’s Eve and to remind Fort Wayne residents not to shoot bullets into the air.

“Bring in the New Year in right, don’t jeopardize someone’s safety by illegally discharging a firearm this New Year’s Eve,” and Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed.

People can be injured or killed and property damage can occur when bullets come down, according to the police department.

If you discharge a firearm in the city, charges can range from a misdemeanor to a felony, which can lead to years in prison.