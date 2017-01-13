Fort Wayne Police arrest three in drug bust

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Three people were arrested after a drug search in Fort Wayne this morning.

The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Division, along with the Emergency Services Team, served a narcotics related search warrant in the 5500 block of Le Steele Blvd at 8:30 a.m., finding two handguns and a shotgun, a pound of marijuana, more than 350 grams of cocaine, 2.9 grams of heroin, and assorted prescription pills.

One of the handguns had been reported stolen. Police also found more than $3,800 in cash. The street value of the drugs is over $16,000.

Arrested were Jermard Lewis on weapon and drug charges, as well as Alyssa Hartman and Nikki Croteau on drug possession charges.