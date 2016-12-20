Fort Wayne police arrest man after drug raid

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was arrested after police say they found heroin inside a Fort Wayne apartment during a raid.

Terrence Lamar Fincher, 41, was arrested on four preliminary charges of dealing cocaine or heroin, a level 3 felony, and maintaining a common nuisance, a level 6 felony, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

At about 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, Fort Wayne Police Department Vice and Narcotics Division officers served a search warrant in the 5400 block of Evard Road. Police received a tip earlier that people were dealing drugs inside the residence.

Fincher was inside the building during the raid and police found about $5,000 in cash, digital scales and heroin, according to police.

Police also found a gun, which police say was stolen in an armed robbery earlier this month.

This is an ongoing investigation.