FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you’re looking for a job in Fort Wayne, you’re in luck.

Fort Wayne is the 15th best city to find a job in 2017, according to a report conducted by WallHub.

WalletHub used information from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ most recent job report. The study compared 150 of the most populated cities in America and used 23 key indicators of job-market strength.

The five cities that topped the list are Scottsdale, Ariz.; Plano, Texas; Orlando, Fla.; Sioux Falls, S.D. and San Francisco, Calif.

Unfortunately for Detroit, Mich., it’s the city with the fewest job opportunities.

You can read the full report at WalletHub’s website.

Best Cities for Jobs