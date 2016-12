FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Garbage and recycling will be one day late in Fort Wayne this week.

The city of Fort Wayne’s offices is closed between Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26 for Christmas.

That means residential garbage and recycling will not be collected on Monday, Dec. 26. Instead, collection will be a day later the entire week.

Offices will open for regular business hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27.