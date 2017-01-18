Fort Wayne factory worker wins $100,000 on Powerball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne factory worker is $100,000 richer, thanks to a winning Powerball ticket.

Fort Wayne-native Dontae Williams said he bought the Powerball ticket Wednesday because “it was a good day.” Williams realized he won Thursday morning, and he drove down to Hoosier Lottery headquarters in Indianapolis the same day to claim his prize. “It’s kind of surreal,” Dontae said. “It hasn’t sunk in yet…I had to look at it seven, eight, maybe ten times,” Dontae said.

Williams matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball. Typically, that combination is worth $50,000, but because Dontae added Power Play, his prize doubled to $100,000.

He purchased the ticket at the Cook Road Marathon, located 7525 Coldwater Road in Fort Wayne. The retailer is not a place he frequently visits, and it is not near his home.

“I had to make a stop, and it turned into this,” Dontae said.

Williams, a factory worker in Fort Wayne, has no immediate plans for the money, according to the Hoosier Lottery. He said he wants to be generous to loved ones, and also wants to think about his future. “I don’t want to go on any spending spree,” he said.