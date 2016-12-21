Fort Wayne Community Schools board approves Wendy Robinson’s contract

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Wendy Robinson’s contract was renewed for another three years on Wednesday.

The FWCS board voted 5-1 to approve a three-year contract for Robinson, according to the Journal Gazette.

The agreement is from July 1,2016 to June 30, 2019. She has an annual base salary of $210,164, an automobile allowance, a $20,000 annuity and can carry-over 15 vacation days.

The only board member who didn’t vote for the agreement said she “struggled with the overall size of the package,” according to the newspaper.

In other Board news, they announced Wednesday that David Amen will take over the position from William Sweet on January 10th. Sweet, who has served as an FWCS attorney since 1973, is retiring.

Amen has 10 years of legal experience, including working as an assistant public defender in Missouri and a deputy prosecutor in the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.