FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): January is more than the first month of the year — it’s also National Radon Action Month.
The Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health is reminding residents that radon could be present at a dangerous levels inside some homes.
Radon, a naturally-occurring radioactive gas, doesn’t have a scent, taste and can’t be seen, according to the health department. It is responsible for more than 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year in the United States.
The Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health is urging residents to to have their homes tested.
Testing kits are free and are available at the locations below:
- Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health, 200 E. Berry St., Suite 360
Open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Vector Control & Environmental Services, 2242 Carroll Road
Open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Grabill Town Hall, 13717 1st St.
9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Leo-Cedarville Town Hall, 13909 Pony Express Run
7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Monroeville Utility Department, 101 S Water St.
- New Haven Utility Payment Office, City Hall, 815 E. Lincoln Highway
Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Woodburn City Hall, 22735 Main St.
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday
Kits can also be purchased at hardware and home improvement stores for about $30. Residents can also hire a radon professional to do the test.