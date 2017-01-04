FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): January is more than the first month of the year — it’s also National Radon Action Month.

The Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health is reminding residents that radon could be present at a dangerous levels inside some homes.

Radon, a naturally-occurring radioactive gas, doesn’t have a scent, taste and can’t be seen, according to the health department. It is responsible for more than 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year in the United States.

The Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health is urging residents to to have their homes tested.

Testing kits are free and are available at the locations below:

Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health, 200 E. Berry St., Suite 360

Open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Vector Control & Environmental Services, 2242 Carroll Road

Open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Grabill Town Hall, 13717 1st St.

9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Leo-Cedarville Town Hall, 13909 Pony Express Run

7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Monroeville Utility Department, 101 S Water St.

New Haven Utility Payment Office, City Hall, 815 E. Lincoln Highway

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Woodburn City Hall, 22735 Main St.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Kits can also be purchased at hardware and home improvement stores for about $30. Residents can also hire a radon professional to do the test.