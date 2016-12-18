Former Indianapolis Mayor William Hudnut dies at 84

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The former Indianapolis mayor credited with revitalizing the city’s downtown has died.

A family spokesman says Mayor William Hudnut III died in hospice care early Sunday in Maryland, following a lengthy illness. He was 84.

Hudnut was the city’s longest-serving mayor, holding office four terms, beginning in 1976. He is credited with laying the ground work that pulled the city out of a post-World War II decline.

Hudnut oversaw the relocation of the NFL’s Baltimore Colts to Indianapolis. He was mayor when the 1987 Pan American games were lured to the city.

Hudnut previously represented Indianapolis in Congress before becoming mayor.

He relocated to Chicago after his final mayoral term. He later moved to the Washington, D.C., area and is survived by his wife, Beverly, and four children.