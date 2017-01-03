Ford cancels plans for new Mexico plant, will create 700 jobs in Michigan

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (AP): Ford Motor Co. has canceled plans for a new $1.6 billion plant in Mexico, the automaker announced Tuesday.

Ford had planned to move production of the Ford Focus from Michigan to Mexico. Ford will instead add 700 jobs in Michigan to build electric, autonomous vehicles.

In December, Ford CEO Mark Fields said the company would go ahead with plans to move its small-car production from the U.S. to Mexico despite President-elect Donald Trump’s threats to impose tariffs on companies that move work abroad. Fields said then that U.S. consumers demand low prices for small cars and that it was important for the car maker to have “financial success with that product.”