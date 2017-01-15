Flood Warning extended

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The flood warning has been extended for the following rivers:

Saint Joseph River Ohio above Newville affecting Allen, DeKalb and Defiance Counties.

Tiffin River near Stryker affecting Defiance, Fulton and Williams Counties.

The warning will remain in place until further notice, according to the National Weather Service. Rain will become widespread and heavier Monday night and there is even a slight chance of a thunderstorm.

Drivers are being reminded to never drive through flooded areas as the water may be too deep for passage. Also never allow kids to play in or near flood waters.