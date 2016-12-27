Five Elkhart County nonprofits receive grant money

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO): Five Elkhart County nonprofits are getting a share of more than $2.3-million in grant money from the Elkhart Community Foundation.
Inside Indiana Business says the Key Initiative Grants go to projects that have a “transformative nature” about them.
The projects include construction of a nature trail between County Road 33 and County Road 20, the renovation of the Goshen Theatre, and a new Child Care Center building for the Walnut Hill Early Childhood Center.
Find the full list of recipients below:
- Friends of the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail: $150,000 – Construction of the trail between County Road 33 and County Road 20
- Goshen Theatre: $1,000,000 – Renovation. This is a 2:1 Challenge Grant, which means the Goshen Theatre will need to rise $2 million in order to receive the grant.
- IUSB Elkhart: $300,000 – Elkhart Center Health Sciences Graduate School Program
- Walnut Hill Early Childhood Center: $350,000 – New Child Care Center Building
- Wa-Nee Community Vision 2020: $520,000. The Vision 2020 project is a collaborative effort among the Boys and Girls Club of Nappanee, City of Nappanee, Elder Haus Senior Center, Family Christian Development Center and Wa-Nee Community Schools. This is also a 2:1 Challenge Grant, which means the organizations must raise $1.04 million to receive the grant.