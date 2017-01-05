Charges filed in “one of the largest meth seizures in State history”

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Criminal charges have been filed in what law enforcement officials are calling, “one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in State history.”

A search warrant was conducted by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, the City of Ligonier Police Department, the Indiana State Police, and the Drug Enforcement Agency at a home located at 11405 North State Road 5 north of Ligonier at approximately 8 a.m. on Dec. 29. Located during the search were 18 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and over 100 pounds of marijuana with a street value of over one million dollars. Also found were over 60 firearms, nearly $74,000 in cash, and a significant amount of property believed to be either stolen or obtained through the sale of drugs.

Arrested were Mark Morr, Sherry Morr, Justin Morr, and Vanessa Sales, all residents at that address. Two juveniles, ages 16 and 17, were also placed in the care of the Department of Child Services.

Noble County Prosecutor Eric Blackman announced the following formal charges:

Mark Morr Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 2 felony; Dealing in Marijuana, Level 5 felony;Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 felony; and Theft, Level 6 felony.

Sherry Morr Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 3 felony; Dealing in Marijuana, Level 5 felony; Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 felony; and Theft, Level 6 felony.

Dustin Morr Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 3 felony; Dealing in Marijuana, Level 5 felony; and Theft, Level 6 felony.

Vanessa Sales Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 3 felony; Dealing in Marijuana, Level 5 felony; and Theft, Level 6 felony.

Additionally, an allegation of being in possession of a sawed-off shotgun during a drug crime is being sought in Mark Morr’s case.

“The magnitude of this seizure really cannot be overstated,” said Prosecutor Blackman. “Methamphetamine has long been a problem in Noble County. While changes in the law have made locally-made methamphetamine somewhat less of a problem, we are seeing a rise in laboratory-manufactured crystal methamphetamine being brought into our area from out-of-state.”

The case remains under investigation, as law enforcement officers continue to try to identify stolen property and all persons charged will be in Court on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. for their Initial Hearings, at which time the Court will also set bail.