Facebook to start filtering “fake news” in news feeds

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook is taking new measures to curb the spread of fake news. It will partner with outside fact-checkers to sort honest news reports from made-up stories.

Facebook will make it easier for users to report fake news when they see it. If enough people report a story as fake, Facebook will pass it to third-party fact-checking organizations.

Stories that flunk a fact check will remain on Facebook, but will be flagged as “disputed,” which will push them lower down in people’s news feeds. Users will see those flags.

Facebook says it’s also eliminating the ability for spammers to masquerade as real news organizations.