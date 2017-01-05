Ex-ITT students want to be creditors in bankruptcy case

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) _ Former students of ITT Educational Services Inc. are asking to be considered creditors in the for-profit college operator’s bankruptcy case.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that five former students filed the motion Tuesday asking that they and thousands of other students be recognized as creditors as the bankruptcy case moves forward. The filing argues that the former students’ debt qualifies them as creditors in the case.

The Carmel, Indiana-based company filed for bankruptcy last year and shut 130 campuses nationwide amid a federal crackdown on the industry. The closure displaced more than 35,000 students and more than 8,000 employees. ITT has blamed government regulation.

Potential creditors have a Jan. 30 deadline to file proofs of claim against ITT.