Dozens of injuries, possible fatalities in US 33 crash

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WOWO): More than 15 people were injured, one person died and a dog died after a crash involving a charter bus on Thursday.

At about 11 a.m. Thursday a small SUV and charter bus collided. The crash closed U.S. 33 just north of Churubusco between Blue Lake Road and the Noble/Whitley county line, according to Whitley County dispatch.

An older man who was traveling with his dog was the driver of the SUV. Both the man and dog were pronounced dead at the scene, according to our news partners at ABC21.

Sheriff: bus driver flown to hospital. Older man driving SUV and dog in it both dead at scene. SUV sped up, crossed center line. pic.twitter.com/JdQ6uBcE1G — Corinne Rose (@Corinne21Alive) December 22, 2016

About 16 people were injured in the crash and one person was hospitalized in critical condition. Originally, police dispatch was reporting between 30 to 50 people were injured.

Police expect the road to be closed for awhile.

We’ll update this story as more details become available.